REBELS DUNK BULLDOGS

All the bragging rights on the line in starkville... ole miss looks to bring out the brooms for the season sweep, bulldogs want revenge.... ben howland and the dean of the sec andy kennedy...ole miss has won 6 of the last seven against the bulldogs...but senior ij ready returns for mississippi state... bulldogs strike first...lamar peters with the steal.....finds ready in transition for the bucket...bulldogs jump out to 4-0 quick... ole miss answers....great ball movement here from the rebels...gets into terence davis' hands....rebels take its first lead... but here come the bulldogs...weathe rspoon finds ready in the corner...senior making an immediate impact...back and forth first half... davis on the sizeup...misses the three...but theres mr double double....sebastia n saiz cleans up the mess for the finish...big game for the senior in starkville... bulldogs would lead by two at half....but the rebels would respond in the second....cullen neal one of his three triple.... to the second half....davis on the drive and miss...bulldogs get out in transition...ij ready dumps it off for vavian stapleton who jams all over justas!

Have mercy.... but the night belonged to the young fella....breein tyree will take it all the way and stuff it in aric holmans grill...tyree finishes with a career high 24... ij ready would hit a layup with 1.7 seconds to go in regualtion to cap off an improbabale comeback, but the rebels hang on in overtime to sweep the bulldogs...