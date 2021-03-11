CMC Championships - Basketball

High school basketball....> and out in frederick county... there's been no doubt which two teams we would get to see duke it out in the c-m-c championship...> tuesday night.... fans at hood college got to watch the third round of oakdale vs.

Tuscarora this season....> the series is split at one game a piece... so the c-m-c title and bragging rights on the line tonight...> end of the third quarter.... oakdale's cory schlee strong move to the rim... gives the bears an 18 point lead...> but you can never count out the titans... obe noel with an athletic play of his own....> then check out the hustle from marcus waddy... gets the ball to noel out in front for the dunk... crowd loving every minute of the comeback....> then another senior... jaylan washington putting the ball on the rim....... it eventually falls in... titans on a 16-nothing run in the fourth....> oakdale looking for anything... sean jodrie with the crucial three from the corner as the bears outlast the titans... 52-48... capturing the coveted c-m-c title......> and in the girls c-m-c matchup.... walkersville took on frederick....> first quarter.... makayla daniels with the hot hand.... the cadet takes it all the way to the hoop.... good start for frederick....> later... daniels again... highlight reel from her in the first quarter... blows past her defender for the score....> but the lions showing off their moves.... rian wright to the hoop..

Walkersville trails 10-2....> cadets off the inbounds... that's daniels wide open... as frederick easily claims the c-m-c championship - 55-26....>