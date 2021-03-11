Vigo Arrest 2-22-17

Ewing says the condition of the young boy was very similar to..

Concentration camp victims in nazi germany.the 9 nine year ..

Weighed under 15 pounds.he also had..

Cerebal palsy and was blind.<<mike tank reporting: sheriff greg ewing was shaken and upset as he described the condition of nine year old cameron r.

Hoopingarner.sheriff ewing: in my 26 years with this office the pictures that i saw of cameron and his condition were terrible..beyond terrible" shortly before 4 a.m.

On feb.

21st... law enforcement responded to a 911 call about a unresponsive child at a residence on lewsader avenue near fontanet in northern vigo county.

The nine year old was transported to union hospital where he was later pronouced dead.ewing said the boy had cerebral palsy, he was blind and bedridden.

He was also severely malnourished weighing under 15 pounds.this is how he gets treated this is what he deserves to be starved to death what kind of animals are they?

14410 after the boy's death the vigo county sheriffs department and indiana state police arrested the following individuals late wednesday afternoon .

56 huebert kraemer.

53 year old robin kraemer, 33 year old chad kraemer and 30 year old sarah travioli.sheriff ewing: 13634 essentially in my opinion..he was starved to death and tonight we have brought these four individuals to justice" 13643according to authorities..the four people arrested are not related to the 9 year old victim.hubert and robin kraemer were guardians of the child and have had him since he was three days old.the victim's biological parents have been notified but according to authorities were unwilling to give a statement at this point.

>>two other children... ages 5 and 3..

Were removed from the residence.they were placed in..

Protective services.according to officials ..those children belong to ..chad kraemer and sarah travioli.all four individuals are..

Charged with..

Neglect of a dependent..

Resulting in death.

They are being held ..at the vigo county jail under a ..250 thousand dollar bond..each.

They are scheduled..

To make a court appearance on thursday.