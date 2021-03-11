ADHD in the Ozarks

But experts we spoke with here in the Ozarks say it’s real, and if your child has the disorder, you’ll know something is off.

ADHD can be a controversial diagnosis, some doctors have even said it doesn’t exist.

Is bouncing off the walls and can't pay attention in class-- does that mean he or she has a disorder?

Adhd is a difficult diagnosis-- some don't even believe it's a real thing.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin joins us live to explain what experts want all parents to know about attention deficit- hyperactivity disorder-- adhd.

We have this picture of a brain-- for most people-- it's easy to focus your attention in one direction.

I spoke with one man who has adhd-- he says it feels like his mind is going several different directions at once.

That makes it hard to focus in school-- or even during a conversation.

Experts we spoke with today say if your child has it-- you'll know something's off.

"it was like, she could be telling you a story, and if anything happened, like a bird flew by the window, or just any random thing, it would cause her to break her concentration.

And she's become very frustrated."

Dwayna vestal says her daughter was in kindergarden when she was diagnosed with adhd.

"things just were not what i felt they should have been on the development level."

Josh prust can relate.

"i still always struggled in school.

I hated school.

It was so hard.

Because i didn't know, back then, what adhd was."

He says he was diagnosed as a child-- more than 20 years ago.

"it wasn't that i was paying attention.

It was just that i has so much more going on that the slightest thing would distract me."

Over the years-- articles and books have been published-- criticizing the diagnosis.

Calling adhd non-existent-- or even fraudulent.

"and i actually was one of those people at one time.

I really was.

I didn't agree with those.

I used to be one of the people who said, 'oh you just didn't give your kid enough attention.

Or your child is just wanting more of your attention, until i actually have been the parent that's in the place of that.

And it is real, it does exist."

"sometimes the hard thing is the diagnosis, because there's not just one particular test."

Licensed psychologist dr. susan henderson says adhd is a real disorder that should be taken seriously-- but the diagnosis take time.

"you really want to look at all the pieces to make sure that you're getting the whole picture."

Prust says it doesn't go away-- "i struggle on a daily basis."

But he's learned to live with it-- even without medication.

Now-- he's working towards a bachelor's degree at drury.

"i have to work harder than everybody else.

And i've accepted it now.

And it stinks because what would take somebody 20-30 minutes to do their homework takes me, probably an hour."

Vestal says her daughter is also doing well in school with the help of medication and a specialized learning plan.

Her advice for parents?

"if your gut is telling you that something isn't quite right, then it's worth the effort.

You know, just to see."

Dr. henderson says there are a couple things that could be a red flag for parents who think their kid has adhd.

Is your kid hyper?

Not just at home-- but at school and anywhere else he goes?

Is your kid not just brave-- but impulsive-- so they'll do something like run into the street-- even though they know it's dangerous.

Or-- does your child talk a lot-- as well as interrupt people when they speak?

If this rings a bell-- you may want to talk with the pediatrician-- to get their opinion.

Doctors say in some cases medication can help but it's not the only prescribed solution for children with adhd.

