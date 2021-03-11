Firefighter Conquers Cancer and Returns to Team

Captain Brian Cherveny is back on duty with the Grand Junction Fire department after he was taken out of work at the end of November.

Here's his story.... < entering 20- 17, life was uncertain for captain brian cherveny "it did go through my mind that i might have spent my last shift on the job at the fire department already" diagnosed with squamas cell carcinoma of the palatine tonsil, cherveny was un easy where life was taking him... "how am i going to take care of my family, can i go to work again, am i going to be able to get back in the front seat of the job that i love" taken out of work beginning in november, he underwent two surgeries and testing shows he is now cancer free..

A fight that was different for him than the usual fire..

"we're supposed to be the ones that help people, it's not easy to be taken care of.

A care giver taken care of that was rough and hard to adjust to" once cleared by his doctor he was given the ok to resume his duties as captain at fire station three..

... but before he could jump back into that passenger seat of his fire truck, he had one more test to conquer, the physical ability test require by all firefighters..

A hard task for cherveny following months the of weight and muscle loss that accompanied his diagnosis... "he never let on that it was difficult or hard until he was done and he was a little tired and out of breath but he would never let it show that it's a difficult test" proving cancer didn't take his fire cherveny recently returned to work and he is now back to fighting blazes alongside his fellow firefighters "i might be a little bit more interested in people wearing their masks, interested in people being on air, being a little more safe in ways that we can be safe than i was before because i think about it" going back to the station at the end of every cal..

Hanging up his gear, knowing it won't be his last time..

