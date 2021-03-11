Invasive Pest Damage Equipment in Estero Llano Grande Park

The minute animals are steadily spreading across the state.

Happening now...one local state park is spending thousands of dollars on repairs...all because of ants.

The invasive species is damaging the park's electronics.

Channel five's steven sarabia joins us in the studio with how you can protect your home.

They are called the tawny crazy ants and they've found a new home at the estero llano grande state park.

When it comes the threats at this park.

The biggest one isn't the aligators... it's these little guys.

Ben hutchins - texas parks and wildlife biologist.

"it's spreading slowly across large sections of the state."

Originally from south america... the tawny crazy ants live up to their name... ben hutchins - texas parks and wildlife biologist.

"we've seen these ants attacking birds particularly baby birds and small mammals as well rabbits."

While they look like ants their behavior is anything but.

Ben hutchins with texas parks and wildlife is investigating the ants that have made the estero llano grande state park their home.

While they've been running a muck at the park it's not guests who they're targeting... it's the park it's self.

"the biggest problems these ants can cause is not what they can do to us physically it's what they can do to our appliances and electronics."

These ants don't make their home in the ground like most ants.

Ben hutchins - texas parks and wildlife biologist.

"a lot of electronic devices make great ready made nests for these species."

Hutchins says is causing problems for their park.

Ben hutchins - texas parks and wildlife biologist.

"they can cause electric shorts, they can interfere with internal switches so they can literally cause thousands of dollars in damage."

The ants will find a home in power breakers, ac units... and in some cases even vehicles.

Just today the park had to replace a power breaker which shorted out because of it's new tenants.

According to hutchins... these little guys can be found even in neighborhoods.

"the way to tell crazy ants apart from others is to look at their movement.

While most ants move in organized lines these guys appear to be moving all over the place."

If you think you found the species in your home hutchins says you shouldn't try to take care of it yourself, because the ants can be resilient against some pesticides.

He says you should hire professionals.

Ben hutchins - texas parks and wildlife biologist.

"that exterminator should be able to identify and prescribe the appropriate course of treatment."

Hutchins adds you should regularly inspect lawn mowers or other outdoors equipment for the ants.

For those looking to camp out at the park... will be asked to clean their gear before leaving this will help prevent the ants from traveling away from the park in the channel five news studio steven sarabia channel five news at 10.

