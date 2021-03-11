McCarthy and Rice

Amid demands to hold a town hall, Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy continues his week home in Bakersfield with another high profile fundraiser.

Jim: amid demands to hold a town hall, congressman and house majority leader kevin mccarthy continues his week home in bakersfield, with another high profile fundraiser and guest.

17's danny freeman has details.

: good evening...form er secretary of state condoleezza rice is scheduled to arrive shortly at the kern county fairgrounds joining congressman mccarthy in co-hosting a boys and girls clubs fundraiser.

But across town, a empty seat awaits the representativ e.

Former bush cabinet member dr. rice, a national board member of boys and girls clubs, is in bakersfield to speak with local children and attend the top dollar dinner event.

Sponsorships for tonight's soldout dinner where nearly 400 people are expected, ran as high as 50 thousand dollars for a table of eight, and individual tickets cost 350 dollars.

All proceeds of the evening go to the boys and girls clubs of kern county.

Yet a local group of constituents is hoping to redirect the focus of the evening, to access to congressman mccarthy.

A non-partisan group called indivisible kern, is holding a town hall for mccarthy even though he is expected to be at the fundraiser with dr. rice at that time.

They say mccarthy's office turned down their invite due to a scheduling conflict, though they are saving him a seat.

: he could change his mind, he could show up, we'd welcome him and we'd love to talk to him.

Whether you voted for him or not, he represents this area, he represents us and he is our congressman.

Tag danny freeman: organizers tell 17 news an empty chair will be waiting with mccarthy's name on it when the event starts at seven.

We asked mccarthy's office why he did not choose to attend the town hall expected to draw at least 100 constituents, but did not hear back.

Danny freeman: we'll have more on the empty chair town hall later tonight.

But one quick update.

Rep mccarthy did conduct an interview just a short time ago with local talk radio, and emphatically said he would not hold a town hall this week, saying he's happy to discuss health care, but is not interested in quote "having something where people are just going to yell back and forth with one another."

We also asked if mccarthy would speak with us about the accussation he's avoiding facing his constituents, to no response.

In studio, danny freeman 17 news.