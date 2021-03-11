New details in deadly shooting

A woman is arrested after the father of her children is found dead in her home.

Happened here at 49-year-old michaele bowers home.

Police believe she killed 51- year-old raymond ingram, who is the father of her children.

Officers say their children are all adults and don't know if bowers and ingram were still in a relationship.

They also say ingram didn't live here and they don't know what brought him here early this morning, or what led up to the shooting.

Olivia: around 6:30 am, police responded to a disturbance call at this home on mckee road, where they discovered a dead body inside.

Ryan kroeker: he had an apparent gunshot wound to his body...he was found in one of the bedrooms of the residence olivia: the woman who called 911 was the only one inside the home.

Ryan kroeker: detectives conducted an investigation and ultimately determined that through the course of the evidence and the facts of the case that michele bowers was responsible for the incident and she was subsequently arrested for murder.

Olivia: the question now is... olivia: why'd she do it?

Ryan: that i don't know.

That's what we're still trying to figure out.

Ryan: they do have children in common, all adult children, and i believe they were involved in a relationship at one point in time, i don't believe they were married but they had children together.

Olivia: another unknown...why the victim, ray ingram, was at michele bowers home this morning.

Ryan kroeker: ms.bowers lives at the residence and i believe mr.ingram lives at a separate location, and what he was doing there this morning, i don't know.

Olivia: michaele bowers is being held without bail.

Her arraignment set for friday afternoon.

Live in southwest bakersfield, olivia lavoice

