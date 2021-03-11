Old car salvage lot could be re-developed soon

For trial in april joe>> a developer and the department of environmental quality will try to clean up an old car salvage yard in heyburn.... jeffrey dahdah found out what could happen to the land... i talked with neighbors today... they've seen various businesses inhabit the more than seven acres of land... and they could see another business come in soon... nats marvin christensen sells organic produce in heyburn... "everybody comes in and buys my produce starting in about july."

Right behind his garden and home... nats sits a large empty lot of land with old car parts in it... "as far as i'm concerned they should develop it."

Christensen could get his way... the department of environmental quality will work with a developer on something called a voluntary remediation work plan... basically that means they will oversee a project to safely remove contaminated soil and debris piles... "there are remnants of when this was a car salvage yard all over...i found this just right on the edge of the property...once they get all of that cleaned up the plan is to turn it into a commercial lot."

Nats something marvin would welcome... "they can come and buy plenty of my groceries."

I talked with enviro-ment...the advising company with the project... they told me once the weather clears up they will start testing and removing the contaminated soil... eventually they say the developers want to put storage units and other businesses on the land... the public can now comment on the project.... so if you have something to say