Thursday, March 11, 2021

Missouri Sports HOF to Induct Former Evangel Coach

To do," said kellie harper.

Megan the missouri sports hall of fame will hold their women's sports luncheon at 11 am on thursday march 30th.

At this year's luncheon evangel basketball coach leon neal will be inducted.

Neal is in his 23rd year of coaching the lady crusaders.

And has lead evangel to 9 n-a-i-a apperances including two semifinals.

Getting inducted along with neal.

Missouri southern state athletic director sallie beard.

Former mizzou basketball coach joann rutherford.

And former lockwood volleyball coach

