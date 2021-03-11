Cubs Trophy in Springfield

((roscoe))central illinois cub fans may soon have another chance to see the world series trophy in person.on march 8th, the commissioner's trophy will be in springfield at the state capital building.the trophy will be on display for lawmakers to see it in the house gallery.

But, the cubs organization is also looking for a place in springfield for all to see it.fans are excited for this possible opportunity and hope this is not a once in a life time event.

Dr. gregory jackson, cubs fan: "i think it's time for everyone to share in the love .

I mean this has been more than 100 years, so i think people should come out and they should have a look at it.

You never know, it may be another hundred years but i don't think so."many local fans have already gotten a chance to see it at the state farm center and redbird arena.