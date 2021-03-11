SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: DEEP ROOTS IN THE BC

Five generations..... that's how long mike box and his family have owned land in and around abilene..... much of that property you may have walked on or floated in.... in.....ktab's dylan smith has the box family story in tonight's senior spotlight..... spotlight..... << mike: my great grandfather bought land out here.

At one time, he owned just about all of abilene lake, and part of the abilene state park, several thousand acres overall.

Throughout the years, some of the land was sold off, but a large portion has been handed down from generation to generation.mike: to his sons..

Then my great grandfather died, gave it to my grandfather, then to my mother, then i inherited it from her.

Mike: we're real proud of our land.

We have a few cows, some goats.

I just really enjoy it.

Dylan: i asked what he'd do differently if he was given the chance.

Mike: very little, very little.

Except never leave here.

Never have to go work in dallas or san antonio.

Dylan: now, he spends his time doing karate and hunting for pleaure.

