ZZ Top Coming to the Falls

Yes, those sharp dressed guys from the lone star state are returning to wichita falls.... 13- years after their last gig drew a parking lot full of harleys and a crowd of box office campers to the mpec.

Zz top is making a stop here in may on their tonnage tour, after the release of their new album zz top's live-- greatest hits from around the world.

Singer guitarist, billy gibbons promises a good time for all.... because quote: "we've been at this long enough that we're starting to get good."

Doug, more than 4- decades after performing their first shows around houston, that's something of an understatement.

The zz top concert will be on saturday, may 13th at memorial auditorium.

Tickets go on sale at the coliseum box office and on line on march 3rd.