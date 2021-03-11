Witness The Groundbreaking Of The Peoria Holocaust Memorial

Now, that memorial is set to get a new home, and you are invited to the groundbreaking.

Central Illinois, along with places around the world, vowed to never forget the lives lost by erecting a memorial.

Six million Jews and five million others were killed as enemies of the Nazi regime during The Holocaust.

Eleven million....sadly, that's the number of people who tragically lost their lives during one of the darkest periods of our world's history.

>> you're watching "living well" on wmbd.

>> 11 million that's the number of people who tragically lost their lives during one of darkest periods of our world's history.

Six million jews were called and people in this area vowed to never forget the lives lost.

The memorial is set to get a new home.

Joining me about the unique memorial is suzanne katz.

This memorial is to honor those killed and for us to come together.

The horrible things happening across the country, horrible a antisemetic activity.

Remembering the lives lost and come together and be respectful of each other.

>> one of missions of the memorial was education.

So yes, i think the timing is interesting.

The jewish community has been experiencing an uptick in anti-semetic activity.

There's been 70 bomb threats received in the four to six weeks.

In waves.

They send to come in waves.

There's been swastikas in subways.

It's important for us to never forget and learn from our history.

That's the point of this memorial.

We need to look at the memorial.

We have six billion for the jewishes and five million for the enemies of the state and recognize those were all individuals whose lives were ended by the nazi regime and learn the importance of being an upstander and speaking out and educating our children.

That's what we want to do with this memorial.

>> so incredibly key.

You have quite a few buttons.

A button for every life lost.

>> we do.

It's interesting in the intervening years we built this memorial and there have been a number of mass graves all over europe that they were probably more than six million jews that perished.

When we did the memorial the first time, they were hand counted by people in peoria.

They come in from schools from our country and foreign countries.

There are six million stars in the triangle and five million in the star.

>> the ground breaking is sunday.

A little earlier than we thought.

We're going to be at the corner of washington and liberty on the peoria river front museum's property.

And we're so excited about partnering with the museum because we really see an opportunity to bring in school groups, to bring in additional programming.

Speakers and even films. i think it will be a terrific partnership with them.

Seems like the perfect fit.

We feel like that plot of land was waiting for us because we fit there so well.

We had similar missions and goals and it will be a great place to be visible in the community.

>> the ground breaking is free to the public.

>> it's absolutely free to the public.

1 o'clock on sunday and at the corner of washington and liberty.

We hope lots of people come.

We need to have respectful thoughts about people of different religions and kill the hate.

If you see something, say something.

Do something about it.

That's for sure.

Well, if you will like to attend, it takes place on sunday, february 26th at the peoria river front museum at 1 o'clock p.m..

The grand opening is set for sunday april 23rd.

More more