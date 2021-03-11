New life for Burlington Industries

Today marked a key step in moving forward with this project in the town of Hurt.

For a decade the old Burlington industries site in Pittsylvania County has just been empty space.

What do they plan to do with that property?

The towns of altavista and hurt along with danville and pittsylvania county are looking to create jobs.

The goal is for this 800 plus acreage of land to become a home for manufacturing.

One by one mayors, board members, and managing partners signed the dotted line to take the next step.

Gary poindexter/mayor town of hurt "over the past approximately a year, many hours have gone into meetings, phone calls, emails, coordinating various change of events, just to get us to this point."

That point is this... all the involved parties signing a letter of intent to create the staunton river regional industrial facility authority.

"what's being worked on is an intermodal facility."

Simply put... "a center of national or international commerce to move goods up and down the east coast and in and out of the country."

Jess washburn/managing property "it has its own water treatment plant on the property, it's got heavy rail access.

It's on the hurt connector which is the east/south/north/ west connector for norfolk southern and it's got good labor pull in this area.

The only other facility of its kind is located in front royal.

Standup: "jobs have been on the decline since the burlington factory closed down in 2007.

The goal is to not only bring businesses to this region, but to provide jobs for residents."

But as major poindexter points out, progress is a slow process.

"all we have on the ground is a sign, but it's a sign of a new time."

Once completed, this facility will house different manufactures.

Jean, the next step is for all the involved parties to start planning and coming up with a budget.

