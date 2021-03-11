Should you be able to buy assault weapons?

Ruling getting swift reaction... "if we're going to go that route, knives shouldn't fall under the second amendment either."

"how much more violenc are we willing to tolerate?"

A federal appeals court says citizens don't have an automati right to own assault style rifles.

In it's decision, the east-coast court listed more than 80 weapons - calling them "weapons of war and saying they were "dangerous and unusual".

This type of weapon is banned in the state of maryland, along with any automatic or semi-automatic rifles -- and magazines that can hold more than 10-rounds.

Under the 4th circuit court of appeals, this type of weapon is classified as an "assault weapon" that should be reserved for the military, even though many disagree with that label.

:00 "which seems kind of silly because the military uses quite a few different weapons."

Austin rist owns guns, including an ar-15.

While the court of appeals decision in maryland about ar-15's, will not impact gun laws here in the ozarks, rist says he's concerned.

:18 to :25 "if they're going to go with that argument then knives should fall under the second amendment too.

Pretty sure our military carry knives as well."

"let's put it this way, i'm concerned with the combat- style, rapid fire many multiple bullet-loaded weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings over the years."

Mike schilling is a springfield city council member, and also a political science professor.

Schilling says he supports gun control measures, and says there needs to be a common sense approach to the second amendment.

:52 to :57 "a musket was the chief gun then, it was for state militias.

It was intended because there wasn't a federal army of such."

"i guess it's up to society to decide what the level of danger we can tolerate, how many more innocent people have to become martyrs in this absolute right to bear arms?"

"ar-15's don't shoot any faster than many hunting rifles that you see in bass pro today."

"they're no even ideal hunting rifles."

"you can do as much damage with 10 rounds just as much as you could with 30 rounds.

It's fairly simple to reload."

People on both sides of the gun debate here in the ozarks agree on one thing, it's not likely that missouri's laws will change any time soon due to the political climate here.

One thing to look out for: the national rifle association may seek to challenge the maryland ruling with the u-s supreme court.

As for missouri and arkansas laws, both are similar when it comes to the second amendment.

There's no magazine restriction in either state, nor is there any "assault weapons" law.

