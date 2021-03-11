Cirque du Soleil In Town Now!

Open's last night runs through weekend call ovo.

Echo stum are absolutely incredible.

How did last night go?

>> it went pretty well we were really happy with audience they really loved it.

They really liked enjoying it remember how it felt competing utah.

Because complete home always brought a lot of energy because audience was really intoyou might recognize nancy she's incredible gymnast here in university of utah.

So this is like coming home.

Yes.

It is.

It's weird being back because i'm back to perform but in a different way.

With costume and cirque dew soleil really fun.

Tell bus who is your character?

I'm on the russian cradle flying act.

I said to you earlier i don't what that >> we're all bugs on our show.

So kind of a prettier version of a cockroach.

Our costume greenish with gold and bit of brown which represent most look like.

I saw two costume yesterday with good things utah each and every one of them.

Yes.

I think the hardest costume to wear is cricket.

Because it has big legs that actually weigh a lot.

They have to get used to walking with it pretty cool that you get really, you have to learn how to move with your costume.

How long does take you to get costumed up each night?

Costumed up pretty fast.

More the make up takes me about 35 minutes to do my make up.

But when i first learned it too me a little bit over an hour.

And when did you decide you wanted to be part of something with cirque du although say.

I've always be fascinated i always loved it i've been to couple shows told them i was really interested to join i didn't know after i graduated from utah wasn't exactly sure what is i was doing i could still work in my states part my major and do something else they finally contacted me opening if i wanted to try their free to take me and i tried it and it was in 2015 in october.

And since then i loved it.

It was great match for me.

And i've been with them since then.

Do you use incredible gymnast nastic ability in this performance in yes.

What kind of things are you doing?

Well it looks like lot of people this know what russian cradle is like trapez but not really.

We have big guys that throw us from our hands or feet and catch us back from our hands or from our feet.

So for me it looks like a lot loo like bars gymnasts can see elements you can do on bars but doing it with on that.

Do get nervous?

What do you think what few he doesn't catch me this time?

No.

I never think they will not catch me.

But when ever we do some new tricks, that's nerve-wracking feeling that i used to have in company competition when i had to do something new as well.

That's cool thing about cirque, you never know what going to high pressure.

Such an amazing show to watch call ovo.

About bugs.

About a bug's life.

A bug's life.

You're in north america through september.

>> yes and they start european tour if julioed like tickets go to 6 dew soleil.com and/ovo.