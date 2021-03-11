Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Parley's Canyon Crash

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) - A truck driver is dead after first responders found his body inside the burned cab of his semi truck after his truck and a tanker crashed and igniting a large fire.

One man is dead following a fire reef crash in parley's canyon.

Involved a semitruck in a tanker.

It happened right near the lamb's canyon accident.

Westbound i-80 was closed for several hours.

>> well brian as you can see traffic is now beginning move slowly through this portion of i 80 on westbound lanes.

In parley's canyon.

But the clean up still continues as multiple crews responded to scene because of severity of this crash saddly the driver of that semitruck died on scene.

>> you can see here, just how large flames grew crews work through night fighting this fiery crash on i-80 westbound lanes along parley'sing summit this image burned trailer.

Pretty much a shell right now.

Paints horrific scene that began around 10:30 last night.

>> one of the double tankers was trying to pass around another slower moving semior stopped semiwe're not quite sure what that status was.

But as he went around that semithen rolled backwards into him.

The collision ruptured tank causing crude oil to spill on to the roadway investigators still don't know what caused it to burst into flames.

But driver tanger was able to get out and call anyt911 first responder were unable to locate the missing driver of that semitruck.

>> once they got the fire put out, they were able to locate his body in the cab of the vehicle that was burned up.

>> really we don't know how or why he got trapped in the vehicle or what happened there.

Or if he had a medical condition prior and that's why the truck rolled back.

Both east and westbound lanes of i-80 were closed tore several hours.

As crews work through the snowy conditions to extinguish the blaze.

Once out, eastbound traffic resumed.

But the westbound lanes remained closed.

Crews are working on it right now.

Record companies are on scene carrier here to clean up with a so forth.

Hours of a crash smoke was still seen blowing out burned tanker.

>> ask as charred remains cab and trailer of semiwere carried away several glass bottles believed to be cargo trailer littered the crash site.

>> now you're seeing a live look right now as traffic begins to move through this area.

But at one point, traffic was backed up for miles.

And eventually diverted to provo canyon.

But now 12 hours later, two lanes of i-80 westbound in parley's canyon now open.

Just a little while ago utah highway patrol released name man killed in crash identify ad 67-year-old wendall lewis of mary