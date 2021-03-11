2/23/17 Hortonville, New London advance, Lourdes boys win

2/23/17 Hortonville, New London advance in the girls basketball playoffs, while the Lourdes Academy boys clinched a share of the Trailways-North conference title

((burke)) "and now local 5 sports director burke griffin" (((burke))) with the impending weather over the next two days, the wiaa girls basketball tournament moved up a few games in the northern half of the state.

And tonight a pair of local teams in division two tipped off.

(((burke))) top seeded hortonville hosting rhinelander tonight.

Second half..

Hortonvilles lexi walter with the nice pass down low for morgan allen..

She lays it in for the bucket..

Hortonville up by 15.... later polar bears shay frederick drives the lane..

She gets the runner to go and draws the foul..

Hortonville in total control... then its hortonvilles olivia bogan on the fast break..

She puts the shot off the glass and in..

Hortonville rolls to a 75-54 victory (((burke))) just down the road it was new london hosting shawano who they swept and beat in the regular season finale.

Early on new londons kali rohan comes up with the steal..

She gives it to leah porath..

She takes it the distance for the lay up... new london up by 9... shawno trying to keep pace..

Tori de- perry driving..

And she gets the runner to go..

Bulldogs to much tonight... lauren winkler gets the kick out pass..

And she spots up and drains the three..

New london cruises into the regional final with a 61-29 win (((burke))) and handful of conference titles are still up in the air for the fellas.

One of those is the trailways north with lourdes hosting markesan.

First half...evan ganther drives inside... goes high off the glass and gets fouled for the three point play... knights down 2... but check this out... markesan's carson clark comes up with the steal and goes coast to coast for the one handed slam... to give the hornets a 4-point edge but lourdes would start to take control... ben seibold with a full head of steam in the lane for the tough lay-in... knights claim a share of the conference title winning 67-56 (((burke))) tonight