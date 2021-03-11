Rock Island Lady Rocks fall in Sectional Championship

The Rock Island Lady Rocks lost to Edwardsville 48-46 in the Normal Sectional Championship game.

Jay kidwell."

Thad hoover and his rock island lady rocks are having a fantastic season.and that might not even cover it.the 2nd ranked lady rocks began the night 31-1.they took on the third ranked edwardsville tigers, they were 29-0.what a sectional championship game from normal.the lady rocks... chrislyn carr ready to go..

Tigers..

Had a 10-0 run in the opening half..rocks down doube digits..brea beal three.

Justice wilson edell... made it 26-17 at the half..

3rd quarter--rocky down 4.

Brea beal and one.

28-27 tigers2.

4th quarter rocky down 3, chrislyn carr ties it up beyond the arc.

32-323.

Back and forth scoring--beal in the post working on a defender---ties it 34-34.

4.

Beal again down low.

Tied up at 365.

Beal step back three pointer gives rocky the 39-38 lead.

6.

Seconds remaining rocky down 5.

Carr nails a three pointer with 13 seconds left.

7.

Tigers make all their free throws, carr gets the floater as time expires.

Rocky falls in this one 48-46.

" "brea beal/rock island guard: "throughout the hwolse season wew learned a lot especially from last year and making it this far it is a blessing.

And being able to cacth up with them and be tied for a certain point in the game.

We were all excited at one point.

At :12 justice wilson-edell/rock island senior guard: "throughout the game i never thought at one point that we would actually lose.

I never gave up on my team..

I never lost confidence in them.

Our bench was...i'm so proud our bench could cheer us on during the whole and everything...i've learned a lot of things over the four years that i've got to play on this team and i'm just really proud of myself and my team for what we've accomplished."

At :42 thad hoover/rock island head coach: "just real proud of them.

I mean, they gave it everything they had.

I'll be honest, this is a game that should've been played at state.

Edwardsville's as good a team as there is in this state.

I think they'll probably win it.

But, you know it is what it is, it's a sweet sixteen game and we