UBS Rubber Ducky Week

"rubby duck week".

Through saturday -- february 25th -- blood donors will have a chance to win a variety of giveaways from food -- to movie tickets -- by picking a rubber duck -- and corresponding envelope with something inside.

<< (linda grace/ united blood services) "we know how important your time is and we know its very valuble.

So you an actually get in and get out in about thrity minutes, it shappens, sometimes, quite frequently.

By doing your fast pass, you can answer the health history questionares online before you come in to donate and save yourseklf alot of time that way as well>> ((carolyn)) united blood services is located at 2020 west beauregard in san angelo.

((carolyn)) funds collected during