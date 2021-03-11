State Lawmakers Speak Out Against Trump Administration

Scams on march 8th at 10 a-m.

Two state lawmakers today speak out against the trump administration's action yesterday to walk back federal legal protections for transgender students across the country.

Today during her stop in elmira...18 news asked senator kirsten gillibrand her thoughts.

Kirsten gillibrand: "i think its heartless, cruel, a horrible decision.

Transgender students are often going through some of the toughest times of their lives to have such a mean spirited order is disgraceful.

President trump said he wasn't going to take on the lgbtq community...you just did.

And it is so sad and anti- thetical to our values of civil rights and civil liberties."

And today new york attorney general eric schneiderman also objects to the policy change...releasing a statement saying quote: "the trump administration's decision to rescind this guidance sends a dangerous and divisive message and threatens some of our most vulnerable young people.

But in new york state, the law remains the law -- and school districts have independent duties to protect transgender students from discrimination and harassment when they go to school..."

"....my office will use all the existing tools of federal, state, and local law to ensure that transgender kids are safe in their schools and are provided equal access to all programming and facilities consistent