Senate kills bill to regulate attorney general powers

A Mississippi Senate committee is killing a bill to limit the powers of the Democratic attorney general.
Dyslexia funding
Mississippi lawmakers could expand a program that lets students use state money to attend schools with specialized help for..
Child protective services and - - - - the mississippi emergency - management agency.- - a mississippi senate committee- is killing a bill to limit the- powers of the - democratic attorney general.- judiciary a committee members - set aside house bill 555 today.- committee chairman sean tindell- a gulfport republican, says it'- "pretty much dead" for the 201 session.- the bill would require the- attorney general to receive - permission from a three-member- board before filing any lawsuit- that- might have at least a $250,000- award.
Board members would be - the - governor, lieutenant governor - and secretary of state.
- currently, that would force the- lone democrat in statewide- office to - seek permission from- republicans.- - mississippi lawmakers could - expand a program that lets- students- use state money to attend - schools with specialized help - for dyslexia.
- those could be private schools,- or public schools outside the - district- where a student lives.- house bill 1046 would add grade- 7 through 12 to an existing - program - for grades 1 through 6.
- the state funding is about- $5,000 per student.
Republican- senator kevin - blackwell of southaven says 165- students are using the program- this- year.
- blackwell says students from- desoto county could use the - money at schools in memphis,- tennessee.- democratic sen.
David blount of- jackson says the bill is too- broad.- the house has already passed th- bill.
The senate education- committee passed it today,- sending it to the appropriation- committee for - more work.- - as always, education is a hot - topic in
