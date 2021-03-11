Skip to main content
Thursday, March 11, 2021

North San Angelo Home Catches Fire

The San Angelo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused a north San Angelo home to catch fire, Thursday afternoon.

Around one o'clock, neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming out of the roof of the residence on North St.

And Van Buren.

The fire started at the back of the house and was contained inside.

