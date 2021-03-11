Johnson no-show at town hall, Baldwin rep. leaves early

Senator Ron Johnson did not attend a town hall meeting in Green Bay on Thursday night, and Senator Tammy Baldwin representative, Jennifer Garner, left while residents were talking about issues facing the state and the country.

Wisconsin invited senator ron johnson to a town hall meeting at the brown county library.

((erin)) the republican senator did not attend - but that didn't stop people from talking about issues facing the state and the country, hoping he will hear them.

Local five's alexandra burnley is in the newsroom with the message people want to send to their elected representatives.

Alexandra?

Senator ron johnson did not show up, and neither did anyone else to represent him.

Senator tammy baldwin did send a representative, but she left the town hall early.

Senator ron johnson did not give a reason for not attending, nor did his staff.

Lisa gehrke - organizer 6 this town hall was set up specifically for ron johnson but we did reach out to tammy baldwin to see what interests there would be.

She is sending a representative knowing that ron is not coming tonight but tammy did send a representative.

However -- that representative, jennifer garner, left the town hall early after she spoke and she declined all media interviews.

"i'm jennifer gardner and i'm senator baldwin's regional representative.

We're here to make sure that she knows what's important to you, what you care about, what she needs to be looking at in washington, d.c."

But those who attended were there to voice the concerns they wish johnson was there to hear.

Mark growe - new holstein 50 "i realize he's bought out, i realize he received $50,000 from the secretary of education and he didn't vote against her" the town hall addressed education, healthcare, government accountability, labor, the environment, and more.

Israel del toro - town hall speaker 1:02 "we're really concerned about how senator johnson votes regarding carbon taxes and carbon emissions and what he's planning to do to help regulate the emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases" while johnson is out of washington and back home in wisconsin, his neighbors hope he will come talk to them in-person.

Lisa gehrke - organizer we want him to hear us and know that there is other viewpoints in his constituents in wisconsin and he needs to listen to all of us.

Senator ron johnson will have a telephone town hall, but a date has not been set yet.

Senator tammy baldwin does not have any town halls planned.

