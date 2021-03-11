Former Branson teacher's aide charged

The allegations include sex crimes against two students

>> ethan: a former teacher's aide for the branson school district is in jail tonight charged with two sex crimes against children.

Before being fired this week, larry pemberton was a special education aide at cedar ridge elementary school.

That's when according to documents he sexual abused two different children both under 12 in a restroom at the school.

The incidents allegedly happened between august of 2013 and may of 2014.

Pemberton is now charged with statutory sodomy and child molestation.

The branson school district says there was nothing in pemberton's past that raised a red flag when hiring him.

>> and certainly the district is in communication with parents working through the investigation in cooperation with the prosecuting office and we are fully open to cooperating to the best of our ability.

>> ethan: we can tell you we reached out to the lawyer for one of the