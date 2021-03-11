Shasta County receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Shasta County Public Health has now received its doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Shasta county public health has now received its doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at shasta county public health..

Ana how many doses did the county get?

About 14-hundred doses.

Making it the 3rd covid-19 vaccine option for the county.

Those doses arrived in shasta this week.

Public health is still trying to figure out how it will distribute that vaccine.

The "johnson-&- johnson vaccine" is a one-shot vaccine and doesn't have strict storage requirements.

People i spoke to tell me, the more vaccine options out there-- the better.

I think it's a great opportunity for those who wish to get vaccinated.

I think it's a great opportunity for the elderly, for those who are at risk of serious complications.

Otherwise, if you choose that it's not right for you, then it's not right for you.

But it is out in the market, something that's available.//so we are working with our vaccine provide partners, to determine the best use of that vaccine, the single-dose vaccine.

Highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths public health says, the johnson and johnson vaccine would be ideal for people who are homebound or lack transportation.

Even though people are getting vaccinated, public health continues to urge people continue wearing your masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

Reporting live in redding,