Riverdale S05E08 Lock and Key

Riverdale 5x08 "Lock and Key" Season 5 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD - THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan).

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had.

Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (508).

Original airdate 3/17/2021.