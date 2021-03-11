Stephens Auditorium - CHICAGO's Eddie George

23.

[music] >> good morning and welcome back to cw iowa live.

I am eric filling in for lou along with jackie.

>> good morning.

We have another great guest that has made our friday a fantastic one this week.

Eddie george who i'm sure most of you probably know heisman trophy winner, part of the tennessee titans football hall of famer and also he doesn't sing anddance .

>> you will be on stageis "for the touring company of chicago .

Good morning.

>> good morning.

How are you guys doing?

>> very well.

Excited to have you in studio with us this morning.

How does someone go from being obviously a fantastic professional athlete to now a professional on stage.

>> i just woke up one morning and isaid you know what i want to go on broadway it was not that easy.

>> i was going to say, that sounds amazing to me .

[laughter] >>after i finished playing retired in 2004 .

Long story short i wanted to get into acting, theater resonated withme.

>> you have previous experience ?

I went to the university of miami and i got for theater, thank you.

They you.

I got to know pretty much all the football players because they want to take theater classes because they thought it would be an easy credit.

I will just come on over here for .

>> issued a with the monologue.

>> then you learned your lesson pretty at the middle of the football players this way.

Did you do a thing like that.

>> i had a brief experience because i was doing commercials and iwould get guest spots on various sitcoms and so forth.

Movie roles.

All were terrible .

[laughter] >> i said if i want to get into this i want to start we get the essence of it.

You get your chops and you learn the rudiments of being an actor.

I got with an acting coach and working with her for well over 12 years.

Started withvoice lessons and reading children's storybooks, giving character, doing cold reads out of print ads and so forth.

I graduate to shakespeare.>> you are doing shakespeare.

>> shakespeare .

Julius caesar prior to my stent with the chicago into two man plate called top dog underdog by susan lori parks.

It built its way to his audition for chicago.

>> unbelievable.

>> was that anything that i wanted to build to go to borg roadway.

Of course i wanted to go to broadwaybut it just happened .

Have an opportunity to audition for the producers of the show and i guess they love what they saw and they did new york last year around this time for about eight weeks and they asked me to keep coming back and now i'm touring.

>> of when you say you wanted to do this, is a dream of yours.

Took the steps to get it done.

>> just like everything else have done in my life.

I went back and got me mba, the element of understanding the business side.

I wanted to be more control of that.

I said i wanted to jump into acting.

I want to start and theater.

Theater is the foundation of everything else.

Based off of that you have hosting, films, television, you could do comey can speaking engagements.

All these things.

Gave me a strong foundation to go into a new career.it has been fastening.

>> billy flynn iconic character and comes to the music oh chicago, can you give us what your spend on this particular character is.

>> a lot of guys, greatactors have played this role .

I just tried to bring my truth to it.

Try to have fun with iti think billy never loses .

He is a charismatic lawyer who goes into this prison for women and get some cases for those that canafford him .

It's a fascinating role,great songs, great storyline.

Still resonates today .

To have an opportunityto work with true professionals , these people arefantastic.

>> any heisman trophy moves while you were out there?

>> there are little elements of that .

You have to come and check it out.

Speaking of which when we