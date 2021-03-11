02/24/17 Kaitlin Sweeps 3.

Family who lost just about everything they have in a house fire have learned a difficult lesson about keeping a record of valuables in their home.

Kaitlin moore continues her special report tonight on what you need to know -- to protect your property.

<< kaitlin: for families who have lost their homes or most of their belongings to a house fire, there are a number of things that could have possibly saved them in the long run had they known what they know now.

The gau family in ballinger is still recovering after their home was completely destroyed due to an outside heating lamp last month.

Tim gau says they put thousands of dollars into renovations and was 95 percent complete, a short time later their home burned to the ground.

Tim: "one lesson learned was when ever you do do upgrades and so forth, you need to upgrade your insurance.

At the same time.

Make sure you go through the policy and add value to the house.

" tim and angela gau are now in the final stages of their fire claim, recounting everything that was in their home prior to the fire.

Angela: "i am still in the process of going room by room and writing down everything..

Getting current value which that takes a lot of time..

And then they look at depreciation between the years you bought it."

Roxie whigham of pk kelley insurance..

Says it's a process that takes time if not thought about prior to the fire.

"when they don't take pictures and they don't have recipes for anything it is difficult."

Kaitlin: she says many times homeowners will be under valued for the cost of their belongings based off the adjusters set limit on dwelling coverage and contents.

Angela: "you list out what you have then they'll give you a flat fee, a certain amount of money for all your jewelry.

And if you are over..

Well you are just over."

Kaitlin: angela says it's so important to add high dollar items to your contents individually and to keep a file of how much those items cost and when you bought it.

Angela: "i would list your rings separately..

I would list all my guns separately because they give you a flat fee if you do not have it listed separately.

So it doesn't matter how many rings or jewelry or keep sakes you have, if you don't have it listed it's one flat fee."

Kaitlin: unfortunately its a lesson learned too late.

Angela: "i am sure we'll be over..

Our content amount because we did not list rings and guns..

And different things separately..

That we've learned now..."

