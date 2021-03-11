It’s not exactly a crystal ball, but what’s known as calcium scoring gives doctors a much better look at who’s at risk and who’s not.

What If you could look into a crystal ball and see that one day you will suffer from a heart attack.

As an interventional cardiologist here at the arkansas heart hospital, dr. andre paixao is in the business of fixing hearts.with cardivascular disease being the number one cause of death in the country, it's a big business to be in.andre paixaoarkansas heart hospital 23:29:26 - "our whole approach to preventive cardiology now lies on that baseline risk prediction.

Traditionally, we've done that using risk factors like age, gender, blood pressure, diabetes and whether you smoke and your cholesterol levels.

It's okay but it has significant limitations."dr. paxio has published numerous articles on prediction and prevention and says studies show those traditional risk models have limited success in predicting coronary events.23:22:52 - this is a study we did a few years back and this is looking at over 400,000 patients presenting with a heart attack in the us.

If you judge the risk solely based on their risk factors or clinical risk factors, over half of them may have been considered at low risk for heart attack."he recommends patients undergo what's known as calcium scoring.

The non-invasive ct scan of the heart calculates your risk of developing coronary artery disease by measuring the amount of calcium built up in the arteries.the heart hospital offers the screening as part of their keep the beat program.they recommend it for anyone over the age of 40 who has any of the traditional risk factors like smoking or a family history.23:26:24 - "in somebody with typical risk factors without knowing their calcium score, the ten year risk is around 8%.

If they have a 0 calcium score, that goes down to 3.

If they have a higher calcium score, that goes up to 14."23:27:04 - "knowing where you are now can give you a really good estimate on how this is going to progress later in life and where you are going to pass a threshold that will trigger treatment."calcium scoring allows doctors to focus more on prevention using medicine and lifestyle changes and will hopefully result in less time in the o-r.for today's heartbeat - i'm jancey sheats