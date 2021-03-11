Newsmakers: Mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis

Hello much.

>> this week on newsmakers, he has been openly critical of his fellow democrat mayor stephanie miner in the past, even tried to unseat her twice in party primaries.

This year with miner term limited and the seat open, alfonso davis hopes the third time running for mayor of syracuse will be the charm.

Welcome to newsmakers.

I'm dan cummings.

Good to have you with us.

There is not much elbow room in the mayor's race and it's only february.

This week joe nicolettey said he wants the democratic nomination making him the fourth democrat to declare candidacy and there is a fifth waiting in the wings we understand but the very first democrat to announce is our guest today.

Let's welcome alfonso davis to our program.

50 years old, native of syracuse, occ, sunni oswego and he has had quite a history in the city of syracuse and neighborhoods he wants to represent as the mayor.

We are going to get started with alfonso davis by welcoming him to the program.

>> thank you very much for having me.

>> if you are a regular viewer of our program we all know we have had and will continue to have profile interviews with all of the candidates, all the declared candidates for mayor just as soon as our schedules can arrange themselves with the candidates.

You know, alfonso when i set this program up with that introduction, i talked about running for mayor for the third time now, you have said in the past that one of the reasons perhaps you haven't been successful in the last two go rounds is because the media, the main stream media if you will, present company included has marginalized your campaign.

Has not treated you seriously enough.

True?

>> and yes, very much true but let me back up just a minute.

And i like the fact that you gave, took a year off my age.

>> you are 51.

>> i'm 51.

I don't want anyone to say he's 51.

Don't round down.

We want to be accurate and we want not to marginalize any candidate but i think your concern is that because you didn't get enough coverage, perhaps your message couldn't get out in past years, one of the reasons by the way we are having profile interviews early in the election year with all of the candidates.

>> dan, to be truthful to our run, our previous runs, and to be truthful to this current run, we had felt and i personally had felt that in many cases when coverage took place, be it from the television media or from the print media, i was always, from my perspective, viewed as sort of like oh and alfonso is running versus saying here we have, three democratic candidates, four democratic candidates, five democratic candidates and every single one of these candidates are running to seek the office of mayor.

It seems as though from our perspective, we was always looked upon as an after thought.

And so not only did i feel that way but when i would talk to members of the community, people in the community, it was always, they would say the same question, well why do they talk to you or talk about you in sort of an after thought.

>> like third candidate, for instance four years ago i think it was you, the incumbent mayor, stephanie miner and pat hogan, the three.

Hogan you believe got more free media, more attention.

>> correct.

And i'm not here to complain.

>> sure.

>> i'm just want to make sure that you and others when you cover me, when you discuss my candidacy, when you discuss our campaign, you know, talk about it in the present tense as it exists.

>> we'll do that today.

Let me start with a little past tense because i brought it up at the beginning of the program.

You have issues that you differ with on the current mayor stephanie miner, some issues you would take a different direction on but going back to 2011, one rearview mirror glance would tell you that mayor miner dismissed your wife from city service felicia davis at that time had spent 17 years administering the civilian review board police.

You took issue with that.

The mayor said at the time she had been derelict in her duties.

There was legalla.

Is that in your review mirror or is that the reason he wants to be mayor, to get back?

>> that is in my rearview mirror and that is the past.

We are moving forward.

I've moved forward.

Any respectable man they felt someone in their family was done wrong would stand up and say wait a minute.

You don't have and you shouldn't have a right to do this individual wrong.

I would expect that your wife would stand up if she felt you were wrong.

Stand up and say wait a minute, you know, so for me, for our campaign, for this run, it has absolutely nothing to do with that, that is in the past.

We are looking forward, we are looking forward to how we bring syracuse to a place that is inclusive of everyone and exclusive of no one.

Our campaign is not about past tense.

It's about present and future.

>> so tell us about your platform this year, at least outline it for us?

We'll go in depth on several of the issues but why are you running this year and how do you plan to stand out from the other democrats in the field?

>> well, you know, dan, i am a product of the city of syracuse.

My most valuable assets are here in the city of syracuse, my children.

And the children of many of the people in the communities that i grew up in, and grew up with, are here in the city of syracuse and for me, we need to put we need to begin to create an atmosphere that allows everyone in our city of syracuse to be seen as a valuable entity or a valuable stake holder in this community.

And tooive over the past several years, not just under this current administration but previous administration, a lot of people from my perspective amend are and as they tell me have not been seen as a valued piece to this city, they either overlooked, underserved and so for me, for us, our goal is to focus on how do we not just move segments of the city, but how do we move our entire city in the direction for upward mobility?

And i think you do that by having a candidate like myself who was born and raised, particularly on the south side of the city of syracuse, from the projects, to the south side then on the west, now currently on the east.

So i lived the experience and live the experience of most of the people in the city of syracuse and we need someone not just someone but someone like me alfonso davis, who understands that from a pragmatic perspective.

>> when we come back, i want to talk to you, mr. davis about taking that pragmatic approach to the polls this fall.

In other words energizing the base you need and building the support for the primary.

Our conversation welcome back to newsmakers everyone.

Our series of conversation with mayoral candidates in syracuse continues today.

We welcome to our program alfonso davis one of the democrats who would like the nomination to succeed stephanie miner.

When we finished the first segment you were talking about being a candidate of inclusion and energize a base of voters who have not come to the polls regularly in the inner city, the south and southwest sides.

Before we get to policy issues, talk to me about the political dynamics that you hope to energize and get out both to the primary polls and then in november.

>> well, you know, dan, when we look at numbers in terms of individuals injecting themselves into the political process, a lot of people in the city of syracuse and those areas that you just pointed out, and even some on the north don't see a connection, don't see themselves as a part of that process because they have been made to feel disenfranchised so our goal is to not only to let them believe that your participation in this primary in the office of mayor is critical.

To be sure your voice is heard.

>> am i right?

It sounds like your campaign is as much or might need to be as much to energize an existing base but also to expand the base with voter recommending strays.

Have you done enough research to know how much of the population base you are going to approach to re-energize them and get them to support your campaign for mayor is yet to be enrolled as voters?

>> we know there are a lot of people in that area be it the south side, the west and the north and some of the east side who are not registered to vote and we are going to identify those.

We have begun to identify those and those individuals who from the last time i ran, weren't old enough that are now old enough and have come of age.

Our goal is to get them registered so they can participate in the process.

Prior to that, there are a segment, let's deal with typically like the south side, from seneca turnpike to adams street, right before the university pioneer homes to lower onondaga.

There are about 14,000 registered democrats in that six to eight-mile radius who, quite frankly, have not injected themselves in the political process enough to let individuals know that one, i matter.

Two my voice matters and three i have the ability to actually go to the poll and vote.

Our goal is to knock on every door, not just in that area but to knock on every door and let individuals know that if you want your voice to be heard, you must inject that voice in this mayoral race so that people know that one: you are not a silent voice in this community but you actually care about what happens in the political process.

>> stephanie miner is syracuse's first ever woman mayor.

You would become syracuse's first ever african-american mayor.

That is not a small point in this campaign, is it?

It would be a major significant point.

>> it would be a major significant point and it's something that we don't take lightly.

Our goal is to make sure that i am not just the first african-american mayor, but i'm at my very best in having a plethora of knowledge and understanding, education and experience in the process will make sure that that takes place because quite frankly, you know, and this is not a smiet against any other candidate, but i am the best candidate out there.

I was the best candidate when i ran seven years ago.

>> you tell us and you've told us already you believe you are the best candidate because you are a native son of syracuse, you've lived and worked in the communities you want to energize to get into the process and elect you mayor.

What is the davis campaign platform?

Tell me when you reach these voartle and knock on the doors what you'll do for them as mayor?

First thing we'll do is let them know that you are valuable.

That you are a stake holder.

I remember seven years ago when i ran and i began to talk about seeing the value of the people within this community and i labeling them as stakeholders as valued people in this community.

It doesn't bother me that people adopted that and called them stakeholders.

If you take something i put on the table, great, it doesn't bother me as long as people understand that they are stakeholders.

So our goal is to not only say that we want your vote but these are the type of things that we want to bring to the table.

Syracuse is being re-energized in a way some segments of the city is being re-energized.

The downtown area they're doing things to speed up the downtown-- spruce up the downtown but you can't prus up the downtown if you leave the tentacles of the other areas like the gateways whether it's the south side, west side, north side or east side, if you leave those to blight but you only spruce up one area, then you are not elevating the city.

You are only elevating a segment of the city.

And my response to those people on those various sides of town are that my goal is to change the complexity of your neighborhood, is to change the dynamics in your neighborhood.

And to turn that blight to bright and we do that one block at a time, one neighborhood at a time and saying that our goal is to, as we continue to try to spruce up and elevate our city, we want to target those areas that have been left alone or left to their own devices.

And also a part of that is job creation.

>> hold that thought because i have a couple specific questions about job creation and economic development and we'll ask them when we continue >> we are back with mayoral candidate al fops owe davis in syracuse.

You talk about re-energizing communities, giving them stake holder status and investment in their communities block by block.

But we need economic activity, too.

We need jobs in order to make people's neighborhoods and lives better.

What is the davis plan for job creation and getting economic activity going again in the city?

>> well, one of our plans and this is a multifacet visual lan that bee have but one of the plans is to support and help support small businesses from where they currently are to success.

If you looked at or any economist will tell you that every major metropolitan city's strength is having a very strong and robust small business and those small businesses are the driving factor of employment opportunities for 85% of the employment that exist in this country.

So with that being said, our goal is to do two things.

One, reach out to all of the small businesses in the city of syracuse, to ask them what can we do to help them be not just sustainable but grow their business first thing and then whatever we can do to eliminate some of the red tape to put money back into their business, the thing that i ask them to do in return is when you hire, hire locally.

So when you are creating jobs, when you are creating jobs, you are creating jobs that are going to tap into the individuals in those communities that were considered, you know, the most impoverished in the country by the man who came here and said syracuse for a city of its size among the african-american are the poorest in the country.

Now we have those businesses moving in the direction of prosperity, their promise, the promise that i'm going to get from them or the commitment is that when they higher hire they hire individuals within the communities.

>> you would hope to accomplish that with talking and negotiating with them.

There are sticks and carrots that can be used.

I know you might differ with some of the things the mayor says but she has been forceful in her opinion when we do economic development deals with large developers and small businesses too, if the law allows to the extent that you can as a mayor, insist there is local hiring of local people.

>> absolutely.

And when our relationship will be fostered a little different because if you ask most business owners in the city of syracuse, they will tell you and most of them believe that syracuse is not a business friendly place.

And so our goal is to do two things.

One to let the small businesses and companies know that we want you here.

Two, we are going to do whatever we can from my administration to put some systemic growth back into the business.

From dealing with some of the red tape or cutting out some of the things that you normally would spend resources on, p we can eliminate some of those things so you can keep money in your business so in the back end create employment opportunities for people in our community, that is key but then the second piece to that, dan is that we have three of the major employers in this city.

The university, the university hospital, st.

Joe's, my goal is also to foster a relationship with them so that when they hire, they seek people within this community as viable candidates for people of employment versus going outside of the stoi bring in new hires, look at individuals who sh right in your backyard and part of that will go into what i believe in terms of having a compri hencive vocational program so that we have young people trained so they can go from a classroom right to the workforce.

>> which might help the schools as well.

>> which will help the schools.

>> recently as you are well aware, the study group called consensus recommended among 50 other things, that there be a merger between the city of syracuse and the county of onondaga government going forward quickly, you like that idea or not?

>> i'm against the merger.

>> why?

>> because the people of the city of syracuse are first and foremost to me and this merger takes their voice away completely.

You go from 100% having a voice of 100% to 13%.

That's one.

And not only will their voice be gone but they will then be be marginalized even greater.

So our perspective is that the merger doesn't do the city voters or the city residents any good at all.

>> how about route 81.

By the time you are elected to office the decision may have been made but as a candidate, keep the elevated highway, depress it, make a tunnel, community grid, around town in what is your preference?

>> well, the grid to me i think should be completely off the table.

I know some individuals got them to put it back on the table but it's too expensive.

What would we do with the snow in boston they'll tell you there is a problem with the tunnel and... >> the tunnel you don't like.

>> the grid option would keep it at boulevard level, right and keep the city... >> right.

>> do you have a preference for ... well, would you like the aqueduct to stay, rebuild the high level elevated stretch?

>> we kind of toyed about this with my team, if they tear down and raise it, they're talking about raising it an additional 10 feet higher and wider, you know, that concept is not a bad idea, or the boulevard is not a bad idea for me it goes back to what i said in the syracuse news.

We talked about this extensively.

The people who are marginalized and overlooked was the 15th ward.

They were never considered.

>> you don't want that to happen ben.

>> we have to break and come back with a final word or two when alfonso davis what sets you apart from the other candidates?

>> what sets me apart is that i'm the best candidate running.

I have a plethora of experience and knowledge about this community.

I'm born and raised here.

I have practical experience.

My education, my work experience in terms of working within the district, working in the financial industry, understanding the pathway to success is establishing some financial growth, building financial growth, and i am truly a syracuseian.

>> better leave it there.

It's a good place to leave it.

This is not our last conversation but only our first of they electrics year.

Alfonso davis thank you for joining us.

Thanks for watching.

See you next week right here.