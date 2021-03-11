Winston Library

The Winston county library devotes this Friday in February to celebrating black history.

The library held a special celebration with the theme "the crisis in black education".

It included special presentations from guest speakers clinton baker, the curator of the picayune george washington carver museum and louisville native and basketball player bernis "peaches" hoskin.

The celebration also included a display of historic artifacts.

