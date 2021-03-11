Virginia Sports Live - February 24th, 2017(Part 3)

Break 23 3 3 01-0528-332:25-2:293:03-3:08 3:12-3:173:21-3:26 and it is barber shop time mike barbers with the richmond times dispatch of course writing everything virginia and virginia tech.

Mike first of all welcome back to virginia sports live.

Thanks for having me.

I needed a little touch up.

But first of all lets talk about out two state teams in virginia and virginia tech...first of all the teams you cover.

First of all virginia tech they seem to be playing their best basketball at the right time and they hit the road to play boston college this weekend.

Buzz williams teams have traditionally done this.

They have gotten better as the year has gone on.

That is what you want.

They have gotten better in late february as they head to tournament time.

You remember last year they finished on a big winning streak.

Going into the acc tournament.

With a ton of momentum.

The problem with this years bunch is there isn't much depth.

With the chris clarke injury they are really thin.

They are playing 6 or 7 guys a night.

They have five guys averaging 30 minutes per game.

They are playing really well but can they substain it.

It is going to be really hard.

And down the stretch you really want to be playing your best basketball.

Meanwhile a team not playing their best basketball...the virginia cavaliers.

4 straight losses.

They haven't done that in a while under tony bennett.

What do you feel they need to do to right the ship?

As they head down the stretch.

Not since tony's first year have they had a slide like this.

Tough times for them.

The biggest thing is they are not hitting shots.

Every body talks about defense at uva.

Part of it that makes the defense great is hitting shots.

And shot selection.

It allows your defense to get settled and get back on offense.

They are missing shots and they are maybe not great ones.

That is allowing othere trams to get back in transition.

It is allowing other teams to get down the floor.

So that vaunted uva defense isn't get set in time so all of the sudden they are vunable on both sides of the floor.

Mike i appreciate your insight.

You are bringing knowledge to the show.

We are talking virginia and virginia tech.

Where are can they follow you on twitter?

Rtd?mike barber and you wuill be down in raleigh for the virginia n.c.

State game?

I will be there for n.c.

State and on monday for virginia and unc.

That is a big one so if they can get that roll going.

But it can go the other way too.

This is true so we are going from the hardwood to the track.

You like nascar don't you?

I have followed some nascar...the need fast and turn left.

You like to drive not real fast i guess getting up bring that up.

New coming to nascar this season of course the daytona 500 is this sunday right here on wfxr.

Some good stuff with nascar.

Some new things are coming to the all has to do with scoring break 3 3 break 3