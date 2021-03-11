Jacksonville Homicide

Jacksonville police say a mother of two was shot dead by her husband.

tonight investigators try and figure out why... thanks for joining us at ten i'm shannon millerthe shooting happened early this morning on lee street.

((shannon))police say the couple's son called 911 for help.authorities arrested 63-year-old larry hawkins on first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on a family member.

K-a-r-k's mitch mccoy in that jacksonville neighborhood today...mitch, i'm sure this type of violence is taking everyone by surprise... ((mitch))neighbors say this is not normal for their quiet community...some didn't even know it happened until late this afternoon.

"nats/blowing leaves"on a sunday afternoon--((terry lee duran, neighbor))"we all look out for each other."in a quiet neighborhood--"nats/blowing leaves"this is normal.

((terry lee duran, neighbor))"i know most of my neighbors--that are real close to me and i feel safe with them here."

Something-- terry lee duran says is not normal-- ((terry lee duran, neighbor))"this is the first big thing we've ever had on this street "her next door neighbor -- 63-year-old larry hawkins allegedly shooting his wife to death.((terry lee duran, neighbor))"they seemed like nice people.

I talked to her a couple oisd she seemed like a nice lady.

"early sunday morning -- jacksonville police were called to this home on lee street.authorities say they found larry's wife -- 53-year-old vanessa hawkins in their bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

((terry lee duran, neighbor))"we're all in shock."((sarah fulton, friends with vanessa))"my momma taught us all church.

We were neighbors."

Sarah fulton calls vanessa -- or "van" -- a childhood friend who works at a jacksonville school as a custodian.((sarah fulton, friends with vanessa))"a lot of times we would cross that line when we were told to stay out of the yd and i remember they would take off momma come to the door and run back to their yard and we would run to our yard.""nats/yard work "today's chores are not normal--((terry lee duran, neighbor))"they seemed like they had it together.

The son use to come over and help me do yard work."

Many of these quiet homes-- ((terry lee duran, neighbor))"you never know until it's too late."have people inside with a broken heart.((terry lee duran, neighbor))"it sends chills up my spine...just knowing what those kids will be going through."

((mitch))in an arrest report -- larry supposedly told police that the shooting was an accident.

He's being held at the pulaski county jail with no bond.he will be in court early next month.

