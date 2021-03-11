Rock Valley Women Win Regional

The Golden Eagles defeat Joliet Jr College 65-61 to win the Region IV Championship.

Valley women's basketball team played for a regional championship in their own home.

The women golden eagles hosted joliet junior college.

This was a close game after one half... in the second jaycee cleaver buries the three from the corner pocket.

Then it's cleaver going down low to tierra mcgowan.

She had a good tournament.

Later in the thrd.

It's the dakota native from the other end.

Cleaver swishes in another three pointer.

She's been lights out the entire weekend.

Joliet did make things interesting late..

Nia harris misses.

Some how gets it back and makes it a two- point game with five seconds left.

But auburn product chrisseesha clark sinks a pair of free throws late to seal things for the golden eagles.

Rock valley captures the regional championship 65-61.

((chrisseesha clark)) it's very special to the sophomores, basically the whole team because last year we lost in the first round.

So it's a big step for us and we're willing to take it to the next level.

((jaycee cleaver)) last year for the tournament i didn't really show up to play, and we didn't win.

I didn't like that feeling at all.

So i knew this year i needed to bring it, and be on my game, and that's exactly what i did.

((misty opat)) a lot of emotions are this is my first regional championship without my daddy.

He pasted in may, and so you know it's bittersweet.

