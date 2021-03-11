UVM Men's Basketball Holds Nations Longest Streak

When the number one team in d-1 men's basketball, gonzaga, lost to b-y- u late last night, their 29 game win streak snapped ,..

Which means that ..

The nation's longest win streak is now 18 in a row -- and it belongs to u-v-m.

The catamounts clinching their 18th straight win, while sealing a perfect conference record, winning all 16 america east games played, when they beat stony brook 66-51 before a sold out crowd in patrick gym yeseterday afternoon ..

Head coach john becker credits much of this teams success -- and drive -- to last years loss in the championship game of the america east tournament.

John becker: since that night, i see a look in their eyes and ou know its i know that they're gonna be ready to play every day ready to play every gamethe conference tournament begins with the quarterfinal round on wednesday night ..

Vermopnt, hosts maine ..

Other games include..

Binghamton at stony brook..

Hartford at albany..

Umbc at unh..the tournament reseeds after wednesday night's