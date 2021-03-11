Plastic Bags Help Saves Lives at UVM Medical Center

In the NICU, plastic, food-grade bags are used within seconds of a premature baby's birth, to help keep them warm.

New mom kathryn fritts is still counting her blessings... 08:42:53 - 58 kathryn fritts "if i had been at home in plattsburgh, he probably wouldn't be alive right now."

Her little noah ethan... was born january 22nd at the university of vermont medical center.

But he wasn't supposed to arrive, until april 25th.08:41:37 - 46 kathryn fritts "i wasn't expecting to have a baby this early, so i was still wrapping my mind around the fact, i did really just have a baby, this is mine."

At just two pounds, 7 ounces, this preemie needed help.08:18:11 - 18 marilyn benis "we know exactly what personnell we need, what equipment we need, who stands where, who does what."

With 24 years nicu experience.... neonatal nurse practitioner marilyn benis told me about one ?crucial?

Item.08:23:02 - 04 marilyn benis "it's essentially the size of a bread bag."

A gallon-size, plastic bag.08:24:15 - 22 marilyn benis "when we first started it we actually, i went out and bought them at price chopper."

Using this mannequin baby, benis demonstrated... what happens just seconds after a low-birth weight baby is born.08:20:36 - 43 marilyn benis "you slip the baby into the bag, up to the shoulders, and then put a hat on their head."

With a slit down the middle... a team of doctors and nurses can then get to work.

I was told even a slight chill... could put a tiny baby at risk for complications.08:28:48 - 59 marilyn benis "the fluid helps ,all that moisture is what helps to keep the heat in as well, and the bags just sort of stick to the babies and keeps them nice and warm."

Benis says the bag is usually removed within the first 10 minutes, to a half hour.

08:27:10 - 18 marilyn benis "we noticed that our, we had very few babies that were cold from labor & delivery, after we started using them."

08:41:10 - 24 kathryn fritts "just before taking him out of the room to take him over to the nicu, they wheeled him over next to me in the bed and i got to look at him and yeah, he was just wrapped up in a little bag, he was all tubed up and everything."

A food grade plastic bag... just one part of the process to help keep babies, like noah, thriving.08:42:05 - 12 kathryn fritts "he's gained weight, he just, he still has a breathing tube, but his lungs are so tiny, that's to be expected."

Kathryn hopes... he'll be home by early april.08:42:59 - 08 kathryn fritts "there are no words to explain how grateful i am that we were here, in the right place at the right time, and the staff here are just phenomenal."

Staci they don't get the bags from price chopper anymore.

They're ordered in bulk, by the hospital, and always stocked in the delivery rooms. the bags cost pennies so medical experts say this is a tool that could easily be used in developing countries to help save prematures