History of No. 27

Andrew Marden talks with junior first baseman Aaron Arruda, the latest Fresno State baseball player to wear No.

:02 steve susdorf "it's an unreal jersey, it treated me well.

It's been a really, really lucky jersey."

Andrew fresno state has been to the college world series four times...with a national championship in 2008.

The bulldogs have had several players lead the n-c- double-a in individual categories for a season.

They've had about as many players drafted in the first round going back to the mid- 1960's.

The point is...there's a lot of baseball history at cedar and barstow.

And some of the best players have worn number-27.

Now it's aaron arruda's turn... :00 :15 1:32 nats aaron arruda is in his third season at fresno state.

In his first two seasons he wore number-40.

This season he switched to 27... aaron arruda "that was my dad's number in high school, that's what i wore when i was little my sophomore year at buchanan.

And then after that number 7 was always my favorite number.

But when i got here i thought instead of wearing 40 let's go with 27 and see what happens."

Andrew arruda soon realized at fresno state '27' is not just another number... aaron arruda "after i got it is when bates told me everything about it."

Andrew the last position player to wear number-27 for the bulldogs was jordan luplow...in 2012 and 2013.

Like arruda, luplow went to buchanan.

He left fresno state as the mountain west player of the year, a second team all- american and a third-round draft pick.

Before luplow, dusty robinson wore number-27.

It was his for three seasons...2009 to 2011.

He hit .319, .308 and .310 in those seasons.

Robinson left fresno state as the wac player of the year, a third team all-american and a 10th-round draft pick.

Before him...number-27 belonged to steve susdorf...in 2008.

...wac player of the year...he hit .344 with 13 home runs and 88 r-b- i...on the way to a national championship.

Mike batesole "we've had many guys that have had the 27 and had fantastic years but the susdorf one after he was drafted in the 27th round and then switching for his senior year.

That was just so every scout that came to the game got to see the 27th round that they drafted him in on his back.

His entire senior year as he was re-writing the record book and getting a national championship.

That was probably the best of all of 'em."

Andrew but wait...there's more... beau mills wore number-27 in 2005 and 2006.

And he hit 36 home runs in that jersey.

Before him, richie robnett wore number-27 in 2004.

He batted .384 that season and was a first-round draft pick.

Before him, casey mcgehee wore number-27 for three seasons.

He batted .324 in 2001, .367 in 2002...with 127 total bases...and .346 in 2003.

So...aaron arruda, the bar was set a long time ago... aaron arruda "he just said the last couple hitters to wear this have been all-americans so you better step up.

I was like okay, guess i gotta do it."

Mike batesole "it's no coincidence that that number ended up on his back and not somebody else's.

We need him to have one of those '27' type years.

Hopefully we can get him out of the gates here in the first couple weeks and he'll have an outstanding year."

Andrew arruda had an outstanding year last year as a sophomore.

...first team all-mountain west, he hit .320 and led the team in home runs and r-b-i.

But of course he wore number-40 last year.

This year wearing 27, arruda so far through seven games is hitting .303 with two home runs and