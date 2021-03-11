Bridge Street: 12th Annual Shamrock Run 2.27.2017

Race Director, Eileen Murray, speaks with Tim Fox about the upcoming Shamrock Run and how it will benefit neighborhood causes.

March is just a few days away.

March is just a few days away.

>> tim: the 12th annual shamrock run through tipperary hill is upon us.

Credited coming up with the idea, race director eileen murphy.

Good morning to you.

>> good morning to you.

>> tim: 12th year.

>> i can't believe it's been this many years.

You tashted in 2005.

And every year, it's just been growing and growing.

I had the first neighborhood meeting and they had to get their 501 (c) standing.

I said how about a small run?

Everybody was looking at me that's crazy in thity, this would be a perfect place to have a run!

I kind of envisioned like a little boiler maker, i had run the boiler maker in utica.

This is perfect, we have the bargs and the parks and we could make a great little route and i met with flutsie and they steered me in the right direction.

Jerry came up with the route and since then it has been great.

We had to change it a little bit, because it got too big.

We had to change the route.

Other than that it's going to be great.

>> tim: how many are you expect ting this year?

>> close to 3,000.

We're pretty much the same from last year to this, we expect around 3,000.

>> tim: you started pretty quickly.

From year 1 the crowds were there.

>> i was surprised.

Cazenovia had the chilly chili run.

We were worried about that, who was going to come out and march but look at what's happening in the chilly chili run.

900, that's not bad.

We had so many more than we had.

And it was a beautiful day.

>> tim: that really is a good neighborhood where a great personality all its own.

How does that go?

>> the neighborhood association, we use the money for beautification in terms of our parks that we have.

We also donate a lot of money to not for profit charities, the hunger project, we donate a lot of money to the zoo because they've been very generous because of parking.

And anything in our community that is not for profit, we donate to border school.

>> tim: is it too late for people to register?

>> absolutely not.

Ended on friday.so $30 all the friday.so $30.

We are pushing preregistration.

I think it's more opportune for the parents than the kids because they see their kids participating in one of the first organized runs that they have and they just absolutely love it.

>> tim: we want to let you know that the 12th annual shamrock run on tipperary hill is this saturday, burnett park, fun run is at 10:00, the 4k is at 11:00, get more