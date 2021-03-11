Former Police Officer Arrested for Murder

Officer is under arrest for murder.

Good evening -- i'm hilary hunt.

The benton county sheriff's office arrested grant hardin for the death of james appleton.

Fox 24's channing barker went to the gateway community and shows us how the community is reeling after the small town murder.

Lisa ingalls, lives in gateway - "if you needed something he'd be the one to give you the shirt off his back."

((channing)) lisa ingalls saw how much james appleton impacted the gateway community.

So she was shocked to hear a former gateway police officer was arrested last night for his murder.

Lisa ingalls, lives in gateway - "i just got done talking to him two days ago about moving trees and then for this to happen is just devastating because he's always there."

((channing)) ingalls said this park was appletons baby and something he made sure was always taken care of.

Lisa ingalls, lives in gateway - "if we tried to do what he did to this park it would be the same but it wouldn't be the same because hes no longer here."

Channing barker, fox 24 news - "friends tell us appleton worked tirelessly to improve his community even this week he installed this little free library."

Chris jones, gateway city council - "there's gonna be a gap there that's gonna have to be filled and it's gonna be a hard one to fill."

((channing)) gateway city council member, chris jones worked alongside appleton and saw his hand in many projects around town.

Jones hopes this crime doesn't scar the town... but that appleton's community spirit lives on.

Chris jones, gateway city council - "it puts out a bad name for gateway but i think that people who really know gateway know we are not about that."

((channing)) in gateway -- channing barker -- fox24 news.

((hilary)) a siloam springs man remains locked up tonight