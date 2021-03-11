Nationwide Manhunt For Mississippi Man

A nationwide search is still on for a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

- mississippi bureau of - investigation spokesman warren- strain says the - suspect -- 28-year-old alex - bridges deaton -- is the- boyfriend of 30-- year-old heather robinson, who- was found dead in her apartment- in rankin - county.

- - - - her car, a white 2012 gmc s-u-v- was missing.- he also is a suspect in the - shooting of a woman as she- jogged early friday - morning in rankin county.

- the woman says a white man with- facial hair, driving a small- white suv - shot her from his driver's- window.

- anyone with information on- deaton's whereabouts- should contact crimestoppers.

- a 25-hundred dollar reward for- information leading to his- arrest.

