How the AG's Office is tackling the drug issue in Virginia

This interview discusses how Attorney General Mark Herring is working to tackle the drug epidemic in the Commonwealth.

>> kathlynn: now to the growing drug epidemic across the united states.

The report from the centers for disease control and prevention shows 1 in every 1600 americans died of a drug overdose in 2015 compared to 6 in every 100,000 in 1999.

Heroin and other opioids accounted for about half of the deaths and the shocking numbers and the growing fight to decrease the epidemic in the commonwealth is why several organizations in roanoke county are coming together to host community forums. joining us to discuss these forums is the from the attorney general.

>> and the attorney general has come together to be on the forefront of the fight with that multifaceted approach and one being education.

I understand education is important from speaking with you earlier that students and children don't understand the expect correlation from prescription pills to heroin, correct?

When we have gone into schools and actually talked to students we learned they don't completely understand what an actual opiate or opioid is and its direct correlation to heroin addiction so it is very important to spread the word and redicate parents and people and try to help understand what a serious epidemic it is in the commonwealth.

>> kathlynn: and there are a series of statements released about reduce the drug epidemic and the attorney general talks about targeting our youth and making sure they know the concerns and these community forums are really just one step in the right direction because parents need to know as well, correct?

Once we continue to combat the educational part, we need to help folks understand legislatively what's going on.

For instance the easier distribution of the malaxon.

We have the good samaritan law and the monitoring program and all of these things coupled together help educate us.

>> kathlynn: and we've talk body this quite a bit ??

Talked about this quite a bit and help people understand it's important but some don't understand why it is a life?saving thing that is available for so many.

Can you help us explain that for some of our viewers?

>> we made it easily accessible that people can go in and basically it's like you said.

It is life threatening and if there is the fear of the potential overdose they could easily help to kombat those effects until someone can get help.

>> and we'll get into the details of when they take place later on throughout the week, but what are some of the other efforts that community members need to get on board with that the attorney general is pushing for parents, for children and teachers to discuss with these students?

>> one of the things specifically that the attorney general's office has done is we've created the documentary called heroin, the hardest hit, and it's something that can be viewed throughout anyone who wants to go and it is on available through the website and see the documentary and first hand effects of what heroin does to someone and we have task forces helping to promote and educate awareness and outreach and help people understand what's going on and to completely understand the epidemic.

So we promote through community meetings and through documentaries and really try to get the word out.

>> and ing up for tonight's meeting and at north side high school and once again thursday march 2nd and everyone is invited to attend these meetings and hear from people who dealt with it directly from law enforcement officials and those on the front lines