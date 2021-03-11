Angie's List: Carpet stain

Carpet ... you its not easy.

So, contact ky3's ashley reynolds checks out some home remedies -- to see - *if they really get the job done.

"===pkg===" different spots may require different cleaning methods, but regardless of the substance, there's no time to waste.

Angie hicks, angie's list sot #1 ?if you discover a stain on your carpet, you want to act quickly, but don't be too hasty.

You want to make sure you're using the right tools.

Use a dry, clean cloth and blot don't rub the stain, otherwise, it might lead to a lasting stain.?

Blood can be one of the trickiest things to get out.

Mike swinson, professional carpet cleaner sot #1 ?if the blood has coagulated and started to clump, you'll want to take a spoon or a very dull-type instrument a butter knife, something of that nature and remove it first, and then start to blot it out with a soap-and-water solution.?

Use cold water for blood stains, but swinson recommends a cup of warm water mixed with a quarter-cup of dishwashing liquid for just about everything else.

There's also another trick when dealing with a spilled glass of red wine.

Angie hicks sot #2 ?red wine can be one of the toughest stains, but it can be solved.

So what you need to do is first, blot the spot where the red wine has been spilled, and then, if you actually sprinkle some white wine on top of the red wine, you'll improve your chances of getting that spot out.?

For deep stains that seep through to the padding, especially pet urine, blotting and cleaning will only do so much.

Mike swinson sot #2 ?obviously, you won't be able to get all of it that way.

The best way to do it is to use an extractor of some sort.

A little, small hand extractor can save you hundreds and hundreds of dollars in carpet