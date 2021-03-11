Two charged in hit and run pedestrian accident

Office responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash saturday on piney mountain road.

They believe a man and his son were walking along the road, when a car struck the father...and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to western maryland health system, and then to w-v-u hospital in morgantown...wit h life-threatening injuries.

Deputies got no results after checking the area for the suspect's vehicle...but the next day, they charged 19-year- old isiaiah spriggs.

Mario d'atri, also 19, was charged with making a false statement and obstruction of justice.