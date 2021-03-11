Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Moonlight Wins Best Picture After Mistake: 2-27-17

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Moonlight Wins Best Picture After Mistake: 2-27-17
Moonlight Wins Best Picture After Mistake: 2-27-17

It was a night of awards, honors and the most awkward finale ever!

Dan Cummings and Jennifer talk to SU Professor Bob Thompson about Oscar Night's most memorable moments.

Joining us live on the phone now is professor bob thompson-- the director of the bleier center for television &amp; popular culture at newhouse at syracuse university.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like