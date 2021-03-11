Heart Health in the spotlight during February and beyond

Shayla patrick introduces us to a local family-- who got the news-- their baby-- had a heart defect.

"====pkg====" it's the last thing you'd expect right after welcoming a beautiful bundle of joy.

"he was diagnosed with tetrology fla at 7-days old, the heart murmur was picked up when he was two days old."

Tetralogy of fallot is a combination of four heart defects that make it difficult for oxygen to flow through a child's body.

"for the most part he is pretty normal, his breathing is different than a normal baby."

During heart month and throughout the year the american heart association works to spread awareness about all heart conditions, including congenital heart defects.

"it effects approximately 1 in 100 births here in the united states so that's approximately 40,000 babies born annually.

It is something that a lot of people aren't aware of but is unfortunately something many families face."

The aha southwest missouri group will continue to give little red hats to all babies born in the ozarks throughout the month of february to call attention to heart health.

"that just helps us raise awareness for congenital heart defects.

In addition to the hats, the families take home information about the american heart association and it just shows them that we're a resource for their family.

We want to help them raise that child to be heart healthy."

80% of heart disease can be prevented but about 20% have either genetic or unknown causes.

Melissa says her son's condition is genetic, and her biggest advice to others going through it, is to lean on your loved ones.

"just stay positive, that's key.

Get your support group together because support is everything."

"the more people understand that heart disease impacts people of all ages, from newborns all the way through, the more we can work together to really make a difference in this country."

In springfield, shayla patrick, ky3 news.

