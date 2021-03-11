It's Your Money: Tax Filing Mistakes to Avoid

(18 NEWS)- The most common tax filing mistakes and how to avoid them.

Member of the new york state society of certified public accountants.

As part of the society's get money smart financial literacy initiative, colleen is here to share some tax filing mistakes to avoid.

Welcome colleen.

Colleen: thank you, it's good to be here.

Interviewer: why is it so important to avoid tax filing errors?

Colleen: tax filing errors, including incorrect calculations, can slow down your tax return processing time which could result in a delayed tax refund or cause you to be audited by the irs.

Interviewer: what's your first tip for our viewers?

Colleen: gather all of the documents you will need when filing your taxes, including receipts, cancelled checks and any other documents that support the income and deductions you will be claiming on your return.

You will want to make sure you keep these together and store them in a safe place.

Interviewer: what if someone has additional income that isn't reported on their w-2 or 1099 form but doesn't claim the income?

Is that a common mistake that people make?

Colleen: you are required by law to report all of the income you receive.

You should total your receipts and make sure you include it all when filing your return, even if you did not receive a 1099.

Interviewer: what about mistakes related to credits and deductions?

Colleen: tax credits are most commonly missed due to the complexity of the rules related to eligibility and the variety of them that may be available depending on your specific situation.

You can use the interactive tax assistant tool on the irs website or speak to a financial professional such as a cpa.

Interviewer: what about deductions?

Colleen: the biggest mistakes related to deductions are not retaining receipts or acknowledgement in the case of charitable donations.

You must retain documentation for deductions claimed.

Interviewer: you previously mentioned making incorrect calculations, are there any similar mistakes you see?

Colleen: yes.

Mistakes such as an incorrect social security number, missing or incorrect forms/schedules, unsigned tax returns, and other transposition errors from a w-2 can further delay the time it will take to get your refund.

Interviewer: is there anything that people here in new york state should think about?

Colleen: yes.

There is now a new york state id/driver's license requirement from the nys department of taxation and finance.

For the 2016 tax year, taxpayers are required to enter their driver license information when using tax software or working with a tax professional during their tax filing process.

This requirement was created as an added verification check to help mitigate tax refund fraud and identity theft.

Interviewer: ok, what information is needed from your driver's license or id?

Colleen: your license or id number, issuing state, issue date, expiration date and document number are all required and can be found on your state-issued id or driver's license.

You can find out more by going to the nys department of taxation and finance website.

Interviewer: thanks for the insight on