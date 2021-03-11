KARK 4 Today 2/27

Now with local news that matters...you're watching kark 4 news in high definition.

good morning and welcome to kark 4 today....i'm victoria price.

and i'm meteorologist natalie walters.

And this morning--investigators are trying to figure out ?why.?

The shooting happened early sunday morning on lee street.

((victoria)) police say it was the couple's son who called 911 for help.

Authorities-- later arresting 63-year-old larry hawkins... ...on first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault charges.

And as k-a-r-k4's mitch mccoy explains--people who live in the jacksonville neighborhood say this type of violence is taking everyone by surprise... "nats/blowing leaves"on a sunday afternoon--((terry lee duran, neighbor))"we all look out for each other."in a quiet neighborhood--"nats/blowing leaves"this is normal.

((terry lee duran, neighbor))"i know most of my neighbors--that are real close to me and i feel safe with them here."

Something-- terry lee duran says is not normal-- ((terry lee duran, neighbor))"this is the first big thing we've ever an hi see "her next neighbor -- 63-year-old larry wks allegedly shooting his wife to death.((terry lee duran, neighbor))"they seemed like nice people.

I talked to her a couple of times and she seemed likea ic lady.

"early sunday morning -- jacksonville police were called to this home on lee street.authorities say they found larry's wife -- 53-year-old vanessa hawkins in their bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

((terry lee duran, neighbor))"we're all in shock."((sarah fulton, friends with vanessa))"my momma taught us all chc re" sarah fulton calls vanessa -- or "van" -- a childhood friend who works at a jacksonville school as a custodian.((sarah fulton, friends with vanessa))"a lot of times we would cross that line when we were told to stay out of the yard and i remember they would take off momma come to the door and run back to their yard and we would run to our yard.""nats/yard work "today's chores are not normal--((terry lee duran, neighbor))"they seemed like they had it together.

The son use to come over and help me do yard work."many of these quiet homes--((terry lee duran, neighbor))"you never know until it's too late."

Have people inside with a broken heart.((terry lee duran, neighbor))"it sends chills up my spine...just knowing what those kids will be going through."

((victoria)) that was mitch mccoy reporting.

In an arrest report -- larry supposedly told police that the shooting was an accident.

He's being held at the pulaski county jail with no bond.

His court date is set for early next month.

((victoria)) of course-- details are still coming in about this case and we'll be following those updates.

we're learning new details in a deadly car crash involving six teenagers in pine bluff.

((victoria)) we're learning new details in a deadly car crash involving six teenagers in pine bluff.

State police say a 14-year-old girl died in the wreck on olive street around 2 a-m saturday.

The 17 year old driver and four other passengers-- ranging in ages from 13 to 18-- were also hurt.

Investigators say the car was speeding, spun out of control and flipped several times.

((natalie)) it's a chilly start to our morning with most of us sitting in the 40s to start us off for the day, but temperatures will be climbing as we head into the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward across the state.

There are a few showers to start us off this morning, but most of the rain is to the east.

We will see a slight chance for showers for today, with a greater chance for showers overnight and into your day tomorrow.

Highs will be in the middle 60s this afternoon.

Showers and storms become possible with a cold front tuesday night into wednesday and some of these may be strong to severe.

The storm prediction center has an enhanced risk for severe storms for parts of the state.

Damaging winds and hail will be possible and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rain will move out early wednesday and temperatures will begin to cool.

Highs will be back into the 50s and 60s for the end of the week and lows will be back down into the 30s.

We will see sunshine for the end of the week with rain moving back in for the start of next week.

((victoria)) becoming a mentor is a small committment, but makes a huge difference in a young person's life.

How you can become a life-changing figure for a younger generation --ahead.

as part of a new campaign---we're claiming victory over violence in our communities--and we need your help.

We'll tell you how you can help make a difference ahead..

We'll tell you how you can help make a difference ahead..

((victoria)) little rock's assistant city manager admits there are issues with the 911 call center.

That admission came in an email he sent to a woman-- after she says her calls to 911 to report a burglary were never answered.

Because safety matters-- kark4's mitch mccoy spoke to that woman-- who says she eventually resorted to calling 3--1--1, the city's ?non?

Emergency line.

((kara darling, called 911)) "do you want to make robot feet?"60 seconds-- "nats/blocks "it's all you need to make art.((kara darling, called 911))"this is a very squarey dinsour."

It's also how long kara darling says she waited-- "nats/little rock 911"for her 911 calls to be answered.((kara darling, called 911))"someone should pick up first ring, if not second.

"kara called 911 twice after someone broke into her little rock home last week.she says her calls -- were never answered.((kara darling, called 911))"it kept ringing and everything was kind of surreal at that point and i kind of came to wait a second...this is 911...why is it still ringing?"she was mad-- "nats/typing "and emailed-- the city.((james jones, little rock assistant city manager))"if you're calling 911, i would highly suggest is that don't hang up.

The call will be answered.

"little rock assistant city manager james jones says when you call 911 you're put into a que... if you hang up and call again -- you start over -- at the end of the line.((james jones, little rock assistant city manager))"in an emergency, to an individual -- you want the phone answered as quickly as possible.

I understand that.

Sometimes it's not answered as quickly as we like.

"jones replied to kara's e-mail.

He says in part-- "the emergency system does work"...but he also says: "the city realizes the issues with 911 and has a team looking at how to revamp, improve and speed up the process of hiring, staffing and training."

((kara darling, called 911)) "i feel helpless.it took 60 seconds--for kara to compare her 911 experience -- to calling a customer service hotline.((kara darling, called 911))"that's what you expect when you call your billing company is to sit in a que or press one for a call back " ((victoria)) mitch mccoy reporting.

She says police arrived about 25 minutes after calling 3-1-1.

City leaders say there have been ongoing staffing issues with the 911 call center in little rock.

natalie joins us after the break with another check of your monday forecast.

as a part of our effort to find victory over violence in arkansas communities---we're featuring kids who are searching for someone to look up to---

and we're hoping you can help out by signing up to make a difference.

Here's kark4's mallory brooks-- with this week's mentor match.

Here's kark4's mallory brooks-- with this week's mentor match.

After school in southwest little rock you'll hear sounds of laughter and playing - at the bud whetstone boys and girls club "i like to come and play, help people with homework and stuff and get on computers and play " meet jasmine, autumn, alexandra and alexis - a group of eleven years old at the club who at a young age already want to make a difference in the community "homeless people.

You can help them by buying them clothes and food"and they would like someone to look up to and guide them as a mentor "i need a mentor to help me read and help me with math and play with me ""i want someone to play with me and read and play volleyball " these girls admit - being a kid can be hard and it's a crucial time to have guidance and a good influence"some people are lonely ""some people make bad decisions "a mentor is more than just a tutor - it's a friend and someone to lean on"you can tell them when you're upset, you can tell them how you feel ""i want a mentor to laugh with me, read with me and giggle " these girls say if they showed up at the boys and girls club and found out someone had signed up to be their mentor ..."i would be surprised, i would pass out "a small committment that could make a big difference.

and i'm meteorologist natalie walters.

a man dead and a little rock police officer is on paid leave-- after authorities say she was forced to shoot and kill a man during a brazen robbery attempt.

((victoria)) the shooting happened in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of rodney parham and reservoir road... ...just before 8 o'clock friday night.

Authorities say the officer was working a security detail--- and was off duty-- but in uniform.

That's when three people tried robbing the officer we know there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and the suspect who was killed--- k-a-r-k4's mitch mccoy following this story and has more on what led up to the deadly shootout.

((jenna adcock, saw crime scene))"it was intense.

Definitley intense."nearly 24 hours after a shootout-- littered glass is all that's left.((antionesha lambs, witnessed shooting)) "it was extremely scary at first.

I did freeze."

Antionesha lambs couldn't believe what she witnessed friday night--((antionesha lambs, witnessed shooting)) "we saw the silver suv pull up to the black car."

Little rock police officials say an off-duty officer -- in full uniform was the victim of an attempted robbery.

((antionesha lambs, witnessed shooting))"pulled up right behind the officers car and the passenger got out of the car and ran around to the side --that's when we heard the shots."((jenna adcock, saw crime scene)) "if they knew it was a cop they were robbing -- that's really brave and absolutley ridiculous."little rock police chief kenton buckner says this was a brazen crime.((chief kenton buckner, little rock police department))"there was one individual -- there was an exchange of gunfire with the officer and there were two persons of interest that we're talking to right now ..unsure if they were involved in the incident."there were customers inside a grocery store--the owner says they went into lockdown.((owner of grocery store))"we heard four to five gunshots.

We ran to the door and closed the door " ((antionesha lambs, witnessed shooting))"it makes me honestly extremely scared.

"antionesha says after the shootout -- a security guard was hugging the police officer.

((antionesha lambs, witnessed shooting))"she got out and ran towards the officer, the female officer that shot the individual and the officer was crying " ((victoria)) mitch mccoy reporting.

The police officer's name has not been released... she was not injured.

The suspects name has not been released either.

A little rock police spokesperson says more details regarding this officer-involved shooting will be released later today.

"pig sooie..wooo...this is razorback nation powered by arkansas select buick gmc"

we start with hog baseball.

Second straight chancefor arkansas to sweep.

Take vo hogs took three from miami of ohio last week.

Series finale with bryant today.

(adlib) brooms are out............ top of the second... jimmy titus... solo shot to left... (adlib) 1-0 bryant.... ......... bottom two... bases loaded... hunter wilson grounds it to second... (adlib) he's safe.... dominic fletcher scores.... chad spanberger in trouble... is thrown out at third............. bottom six... jaxon williams.... 2-run single... (adlib) jax biggers scores... jordan mcfarland scores... hogs trail 5-4.

......... same inning... jake arledge... (adlib) 2-run blast... 6-5 razorbacks........... in the 7th.... arledge again... reaches on a fielder's choiceerror on the shortstop... carson shaddy scores.

Arkansas goes on to win 16-6.

(adlib) on the scoreboard..

(adlib) arkansas now six-and-oh.

Grant koch... four-for-six.

Jaxon williams two-for-two with five rbi.

Arkansas at la tech on tuesday and wednesday.

(adlib) dave van horn "he got the big hit there with 2 outs and a runner at second and 3rd.

They made a mistake that gave us an opportunity to have another at bat, and he didn't try to pull that pitch and he drove the ball into right field, opposite field for a base hit that got us within 2 or got us within 1.

And then, obviously, it gave an opportunity for jake arledge to get to the plate and he popped a 2 run homer, and all of a sudden we're 4 runs down and now we're up."

Drew two seniors playing their final game at bud walton arena... (adlib) jessica jackson and alecia cooley... .............. 2nd quarter... jackson.... (adlib) arkansas up 21-20.

.......... 70-64 auburn the final.

(adlib) i'm drew amman, that's your razorback nation report.

((victoria)) the daughter of a father killed last november in little rock-- speaking out about her father's death.

Jesus pena was killed while working as a maintenance man on at an apartment complex in midtown.

He was allegedly shot and killed over his wallet and cell phone.

His murder is still unsolved.

Kark4's charmaine nero explains how his daughter hopes sharing her dad's story - will bring awareness to violent crimes.

((lupe pena-de-martinez, daughter))"everytime somebody asks me who jesus was as a person i can't help but smile."lupe says her father - 59-year-old jesus pena was known as the jokester in the family... and while he is gone his memories are living on..

((lupe pena-de-martinez, daughter))"my siblings and i even the day he was murdered.

We couldn't talk about him without laughing because we had stories to share of joy."it's been three months since lupe's dad was shot and killed in little rock.

She says the devoted father of six, and grandfather was working on an apartment - when a man shot him over his cell phone and wallet.

((dushun scarbrough, executive director, rev.

Mlk commission))"we were devestated.

Absolutely devestated.

We couldn't believe that something like this would happen to our own."lupe says she found comfort with family in mexico - after her dad's death.

"it was fascinating to be there because we laughed so much, we laughed so much."so even on those hard days...((lupe pena-de-martinez, daughter)) "on the 22nd of every month when i just want to stay in bed."

Lupe and her family are remembering all the memories shared with her dad.."he was a light in that he kept smiling even through hard times.".and the humour- that's still makes her smile - even today.

"and it's hard to be sad, even when it's painful when you know he wanted us to have joy."

((victoria)) charmaine nero reporting.

Pena's murder is still unsolved.

Police have described the suspect in pena's death as a male--20 to 25 years old, about five foot ten, with a thin mustache.

If you have any information about this unsolved murder, contact little rock police.

((victoria)) more than a hundred people coming out over the weekend to participate in the 2nd annual ??walk for wheezy??

- in honor of a 9-year- old cabot girl - who lost her life to heart disease last year.

((victoria)) kark4's charmaine nero spoke with organizers and her family about how they hope to raise awareness.

((sarah owen, mother)) "she did not want to tell she was any different than anyone else."eloise ann owen - known to her family and loved ones as ??wheezy??

- was full of life((sarah owen, mother)) "even though she was born with a very serious congenital heart defect, it didn't stop her."the active 10-year-old was born with a severe heart defect - that frequently put her in the hospital.

((sarah owen, mother)) "anatomically and the way she was developed inside, she shouldn't have been able to run and jump, and trampolines, and ride bikes, and do dance, and volleyball, basketball and all the things she did."

She endured multiple open heart surgeries before she tragically lost her battle in january of last year.

((sarah owen, mother))'i think one of the neatest things and one of the most helpful things, for any parent once they lose a child is to speak of them and to speak of them by name."for her family, seeing the community gather together to support eloise and others like her - helps her memory live on.

((bailey moses , co- founder, walks for wheezy)) "it's just a time for our cabot community come together to celebrate this beautiful girl."with hundreds lining up - families hand and hand - - celebrating the impact - a pint sized inspiration - had on those who heard her story near and far.

((bailey moses , co- founder, walks for wheezy)) "wheezy's story has spread beyond the four corners of arkansas, it has spread beyond state lines."

((clayton owen, dad))"the inspiration that she gives is to live your life 100 percent and know that you can do anything you put your mind to."

((victoria)) now, organizers with walk for wheezy say so far they've raised about 30-thousand dollars.

They hope to continue raising awareness and money towards the childrens miracle network.

coming up natalie has another look at your weather

