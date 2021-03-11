Oscar Coverage, 02/27/17, 10pm

Cycles deborah/elisa " nat: justin timberlake hollywood's biggest night kicked off - with music - and some zings?

Kimmel: i want to say thank you to president trump remember last year when it seemed the oscars were racist host jimmy kimmel - kimmel: nice dress, by the way, is that an ivanka?

The first to turn the message political bernal: i'm against any form of wall that wants to separate us.

But other than a surprise visit- - nats: kimmel welcome from some unsuspecting tourists... nats: who'e you favorite actor?

That man right there.

The 89th annual academy awards kept the focus on the stars?

Nats: reading name: mahershala ali mahershala ali - taking home his first oscar - winning "best supporting actor" for his performance in "moonlight."

Nats: reading name: viola davis best supporting actress going to viola davis for "fences."

La- la land nats: john legend singing taking home taking home some of the 14 oscars for which it was nominated-- nat the show wrapping up with the biggest awards of the night-- --best actress --best actor --best picture.

S/u:tag- and from here the stars make their way up to the governors ball?1500 guests on the invite list?and they have 1400 hundred bottles of champagne on ice?

So you do the math on that one?its going to be quite a celebration.

Mg abc news los